Investment (LON:INV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Investment had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 83.35%.

Investment Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Investment stock opened at GBX 73.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.36. Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 59 and a 52 week high of GBX 73.60. The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 million, a PE ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Investment alerts:

About Investment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.