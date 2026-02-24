Investment (LON:INV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Investment had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 83.35%.
Investment Stock Up 4.2%
Shares of Investment stock opened at GBX 73.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.36. Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 59 and a 52 week high of GBX 73.60. The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 million, a PE ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 0.28.
About Investment
