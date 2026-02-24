Thales (THLEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Thales to post earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $13.6605 billion for the quarter.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $299.42 on Tuesday. Thales has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $333.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.68 and its 200-day moving average is $284.96.

About Thales

Thales SA is a global technology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in developing advanced systems and solutions for the aerospace, defense, security, and transportation markets. The company’s core activities encompass the design, integration, and deployment of mission-critical equipment such as avionics and flight management systems, radar and sensor technologies, secure communications networks, and digital identity and cybersecurity platforms.

In the aerospace sector, Thales provides flight avionics, air traffic management solutions, and in-flight entertainment systems to commercial and military customers.

