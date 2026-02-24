TaskUs (TASK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $303.6780 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of TASK stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $932.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TASK. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TaskUs to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TaskUs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 182.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 135,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

