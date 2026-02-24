Brokerages Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Target Price at $49.36

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.3636.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRKS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,476,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,428,000 after buying an additional 3,944,894 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,438,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,930 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,036,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $26,000,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $18,215,000.
United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $58.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85.
United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
