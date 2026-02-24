Analysts Set Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) PT at $5.83

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.8333.
Several research firms have recently commented on BTM. B. Riley Financial lowered shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bitcoin Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Bitcoin Depot
Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance
Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $419.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.87. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $48.16.
About Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot, Inc operates one of the largest networks of self-service cryptocurrency kiosks in North America, enabling customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets using cash or debit cards. Through a partnership model with convenience stores, gas stations and retail outlets, the company provides an accessible on-ramp and off-ramp for individuals entering the cryptocurrency market without requiring a bank account or extensive technical knowledge. Transactions are completed in real time at the point of sale, with verification and receipt provided via email or mobile phone.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Bitcoin Depot began as a privately held startup focused on expanding retail access to digital currencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Depot
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.