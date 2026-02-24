Bentley Systems (BSY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $381.7890 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:15 AM ET.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

