Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $67.2150 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.
Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.68 million, a P/E ratio of 731.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.
Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
