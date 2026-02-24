Sweetgreen (SG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sweetgreen to post earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $159.5930 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of SG stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $639.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sweetgreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.76.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 3,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sweetgreen by 1,428.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,647,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 517,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

Further Reading

