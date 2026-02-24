Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $1.2977 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $88.69.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,966.7% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Featured Articles

