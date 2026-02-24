Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for BMY Q4 Earnings

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BMY opened at $61.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

