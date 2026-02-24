Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives $8.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GANX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 849.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,662,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 1,487,186 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary allosteric modulation platform, AlphaTarget, to discover and optimize small molecule modulators that bind to non-active sites on target proteins. By correcting protein folding and function, Gain aims to provide disease-modifying treatments with improved selectivity and reduced off-target effects.

Gain’s lead clinical candidate, GT-022, is being developed for Gaucher disease, a rare lysosomal storage disorder characterized by deficient enzyme activity.

