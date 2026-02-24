Pure Storage (PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $1.0318 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $964.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities set a $77.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

Key Stories Impacting Pure Storage

Here are the key news stories impacting Pure Storage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company strategic pivot — Pure Storage formally rebranded to Everpure and positioned the business as an AI?era data management company; leadership says the move is meant to broaden the addressable market. Read More.

Company strategic pivot — Pure Storage formally rebranded to Everpure and positioned the business as an AI?era data management company; leadership says the move is meant to broaden the addressable market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition to expand capabilities — Management announced intent to acquire 1touch, a data security platform, to add security and data?management capabilities that support the AI pivot. Deal rationale could increase ARR and product stickiness if execution is smooth. Read More.

Acquisition to expand capabilities — Management announced intent to acquire 1touch, a data security platform, to add security and data?management capabilities that support the AI pivot. Deal rationale could increase ARR and product stickiness if execution is smooth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and a $100 price target, signaling bullish conviction in the company’s strategy and longer?term upside. Read More.

Analyst support — Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and a $100 price target, signaling bullish conviction in the company’s strategy and longer?term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings/valuation focus — Several previews and analyst notes say fiscal Q4 and ARR trends (FlashBlade momentum, AI demand) will drive near?term results; valuation remains a watch item into earnings. Read More.

Earnings/valuation focus — Several previews and analyst notes say fiscal Q4 and ARR trends (FlashBlade momentum, AI demand) will drive near?term results; valuation remains a watch item into earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long?term performance pieces — Articles highlighting long?term returns (e.g., “If you invested $1,000…”) provide context but are unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term. Read More.

Long?term performance pieces — Articles highlighting long?term returns (e.g., “If you invested $1,000…”) provide context but are unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction — The rebrand triggered a sharp sell?off as some investors viewed the name change and repositioning as a source of short?term uncertainty. Read More.

Immediate market reaction — The rebrand triggered a sharp sell?off as some investors viewed the name change and repositioning as a source of short?term uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Target cut from Citi — Citi trimmed its price target to $90 from $105 (while keeping a Buy), reflecting sector/valuation resets ahead of earnings; any lowered PTs add pressure to sentiment. Read More.

Target cut from Citi — Citi trimmed its price target to $90 from $105 (while keeping a Buy), reflecting sector/valuation resets ahead of earnings; any lowered PTs add pressure to sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/headline risk — Broader market headlines (new tariff talk, trade uncertainty) contributed to morning weakness across several names, adding to downward pressure. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,131,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.