Cactus (WHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $250.5970 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Cactus Stock Down 3.1%
Shares of WHD opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.27. Cactus has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Cactus Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WHD
Cactus Company Profile
Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cactus
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.