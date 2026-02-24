Cactus (WHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $250.5970 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Cactus Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of WHD opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.27. Cactus has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cactus by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,963,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,074,000 after purchasing an additional 659,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,959,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cactus by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,839,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,021,000 after buying an additional 272,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,744,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cactus by 20.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,191,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after buying an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

