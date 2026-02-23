Jeffrey Benjamin Sells 35,000 Shares of Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Benjamin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,042,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 691,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,326,760. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gold.com Price Performance

NYSE GOLD traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 756,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Gold.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price target on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

