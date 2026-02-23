Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $153,168.50 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $153,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,943,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,217,759.20. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

On Friday, February 20th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $657,976.50.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $663,856.29.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $685,322.19.

On Monday, February 2nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $666,002.88.

On Friday, January 30th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $656,483.22.

On Thursday, January 29th, Margaret Hayne sold 8,750 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $612,762.50.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 2,890 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $202,444.50.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Margaret Hayne sold 1,814 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,980.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $664,229.61.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $657,603.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.