Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $492.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.44. The company has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

