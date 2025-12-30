Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 239.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after purchasing an additional 290,799 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,547,014,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,713,603,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 199,822 shares of company stock valued at $33,523,984 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.12. The stock has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

