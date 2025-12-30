Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 9,573 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 7,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $259.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.30 and a 200-day moving average of $285.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

