China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 33.6% in December

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,955 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 16,436 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CHNR opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, China Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

