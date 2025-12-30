Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $160.58 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $160,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after buying an additional 1,565,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $328.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

