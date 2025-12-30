Mustard Seed Financial LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

