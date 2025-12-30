Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 53,183 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

