Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,070 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $690.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $725.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $694.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.54.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

