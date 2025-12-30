Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,070 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $690.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $725.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $694.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.54.
- Positive Sentiment: Record highs and strong weekly gains for the S&P continue to underpin ETF demand, supporting IVV as investors use passive funds to capture broad market exposure. S&P 500 hits new highs, Morning Squawk
- Positive Sentiment: ETF flows and S&P 500 momentum are highlighted as key drivers heading into 2026, which could keep IVV supported if retail and institutional inflows persist. Will the Ongoing Market Rally Continue in 2026? ETFs in Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts expect the S&P to grind higher in 2026 (forecasted ~7% gain), which would be constructive for IVV over a 12?month horizon if forecasts hold. S&P 500 Outlook For 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street sees slower S&P gains and a broadened leadership beyond tech in 2026 — this implies potential rotation that could reduce IVV’s short?term upside if megacap concentration unwinds, but could benefit the ETF longer term via more balanced sector participation. S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Forecasts for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts emphasize the Fed and Treasury yields as the central story for 2026; lower yields would justify current multiples and help IVV, while rising yields would pressure valuations. S&P 500 2026 Outlook: Why The Fed Is The Whole Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators note key technical trendlines after the S&P’s recent records; short?term pullbacks are typical after a strong rally and may present tactical buying opportunities for long?term IVV holders. Key Trendlines to Watch After S&P 500’s New Records
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P pulled back from last week’s record highs with tech and AI?linked names (Nvidia, Tesla, Palantir) leading declines — this concentration risk is pressuring IVV today because megacaps make up a large share of the ETF. US midday market brief: S&P 500 dips after record week
- Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment weakened (Fear & Greed index down) even as it remains in “Greed,” suggesting heightened vulnerability to short?term volatility that can hurt IVV if risk appetite quickly reverses. S&P 500 Edges Lower But Records Weekly Gain
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
