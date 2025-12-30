Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,209 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

