Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $118,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

VWO stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

