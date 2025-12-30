Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $75,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.44, for a total transaction of $5,714,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,692,062.40. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $34,007,516. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $578.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $627.50. The company has a market cap of $270.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

