waypoint wealth counsel Buys New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 121.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.33.

MOH opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.40 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

