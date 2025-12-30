JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Stock Position Lifted by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 146.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

