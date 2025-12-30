waypoint wealth counsel Takes $531,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1,456.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 61,704 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 1,863.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Everest Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,425,000 after acquiring an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 157.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $340.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.16 and a 200-day moving average of $334.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $373.23.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.87.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

