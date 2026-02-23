Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 392,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $879,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 31.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 237,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $3,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,215.72. This trade represents a 26.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total transaction of $1,749,131.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839.56. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 739,998 shares of company stock worth $159,200,587 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Key Headlines Impacting MACOM Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat: MACOM reported quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.09, supporting growth expectations and helping push the shares higher. Earnings & Outlook

Q4 results and guidance beat: MACOM reported quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.09, supporting growth expectations and helping push the shares higher. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple brokers (including Truist and Benchmark) raised price targets and maintained Buy ratings after the prints, giving the stock additional upward momentum. Analyst Notes

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple brokers (including Truist and Benchmark) raised price targets and maintained Buy ratings after the prints, giving the stock additional upward momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Strong institutional ownership and healthy liquidity: Institutions own ~76% of the float and the company shows solid current/quick ratios and modest leverage—factors that can stabilize the stock amid volatility. Ownership & Financials

Strong institutional ownership and healthy liquidity: Institutions own ~76% of the float and the company shows solid current/quick ratios and modest leverage—factors that can stabilize the stock amid volatility. Negative Sentiment: Large, repeated insider sales by major shareholder Susan Ocampo: Ocampo executed multiple large disposals in February (including 80,123 shares on Feb 17 and additional tranches), representing meaningful cashing?out that may pressure sentiment. Insider Sales

Large, repeated insider sales by major shareholder Susan Ocampo: Ocampo executed multiple large disposals in February (including 80,123 shares on Feb 17 and additional tranches), representing meaningful cashing?out that may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CFO selling: The company’s CFO sold 7,196 shares on Feb 17, which, when paired with the major shareholder’s sales, can amplify investor concern about insider timing. CFO Filing

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $243.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $251.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.95 and its 200 day moving average is $165.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

