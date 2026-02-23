Vanguard Group Inc. Has $769.42 Million Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,749,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aurora Innovation worth $769,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 36.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 20,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,264,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 3,256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,753,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after buying an additional 6,552,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 54.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,170,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 2,173,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Urmson purchased 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,040. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.47. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUR. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company’s core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

