Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,135,279 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,988,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Avantor worth $823,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,528,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Avantor by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 117,433,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,655,000 after buying an additional 17,170,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,167,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,088,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 45.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,982,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,000. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $10.00 target price on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

AVTR stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

