Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,878,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ryder System worth $920,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Ryder System Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of R opened at $224.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.54 and a 1-year high of $230.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,249,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,003.33. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $2,212,354.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,172.64. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,262 shares of company stock valued at $16,763,990. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

