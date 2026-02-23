Bunzl (BZLFY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Bunzl to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $8.1678 billion for the quarter.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $14.54 on Monday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BZLFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bunzl to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Bunzl to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc is a multinational distribution and outsourcing specialist headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company focuses on the supply of non-food consumable products to a broad range of end markets, serving as an intermediary between manufacturers and end users. Through its global network, Bunzl leverages its scale and expertise in supply chain management to provide customers with streamlined procurement, inventory management and logistics services.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key categories, including disposable packaging materials, cleaning and hygiene supplies, personal protective equipment, catering disposables and retail point-of-sale items.

