Analysts Set RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Target Price at $5.25

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. RPC has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.72.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $425.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.30 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.97%.RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,959,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RPC by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) provides essential equipment and services to companies engaged in the exploration, production and maintenance of oil and natural gas wells. The firm operates as an equity interest holding company, partnering with a network of independent service businesses to deliver a comprehensive suite of offerings for well completion and production operations.

Through its affiliated service companies, RPC offers pressure pumping and fracturing services, coiled tubing and nitrogen pumping, downhole tools and telemetry solutions, well intervention and workover services, along with rental tools and supply-chain logistics.

