Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 20,438 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,625,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Terreno Realty worth $886,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 140.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $65.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 84.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $72.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

