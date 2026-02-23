Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.8750.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Oscar Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oscar Health

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 23,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $406,620.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 350,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,677. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Janet Liang sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $121,737.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,222.93. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 197,125 shares of company stock worth $3,265,300 over the last ninety days. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $159,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 132,149 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.