Analyzing Torrid (NYSE:CURV) & Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ)

Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ – Get Free Report) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stein Mart and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart N/A N/A N/A Torrid -0.18% -1.69% -0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stein Mart and Torrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 0.00 Torrid 3 4 1 0 1.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Torrid has a consensus target price of $1.44, suggesting a potential upside of 31.51%. Given Torrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Stein Mart.

81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Torrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stein Mart and Torrid”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Torrid $1.10 billion 0.10 $16.32 million ($0.01) -109.50

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Summary

Torrid beats Stein Mart on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

