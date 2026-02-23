Vanguard Group Inc. Has $802.72 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,903,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $802,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 68,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,952,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 143,862 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 245,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Waltman Reid sold 3,050 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $127,520.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,286.27. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $155,363.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,187.75. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.35. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $45.00 price target on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Report on LNC

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.