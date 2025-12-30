Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2247 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Absolute Select Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ABEQ opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. Absolute Select Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.
About Absolute Select Value ETF
