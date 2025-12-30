Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BCIL stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. Bancreek International Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (BCIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in large-cap non-US companies in developed markets. The fund aims for long-term growth of capital BCIL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Bancreek.

