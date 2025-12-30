Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETHO stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.14. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $68.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETHO. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether. ETHO was launched on Nov 18, 2015 and is managed by Etho Capital.

