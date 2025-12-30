Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Plans Dividend of $0.97

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9656 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 432.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of KRMA stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,175,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,658,000 after purchasing an additional 500,461 shares during the period.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

