OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1024 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 43.6% increase from OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of OACP opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.
About OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF
