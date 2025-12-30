OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1024 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 43.6% increase from OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of OACP opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.

About OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

