Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

HACK opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

