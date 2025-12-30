Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7%
HACK opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $89.59.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Your “birthright claim” just got activated
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.