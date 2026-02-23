Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.37), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $553.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.70%.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $67.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. Stepan has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Stepan by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Stepan from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals, primarily known for its development and production of surfactants and related specialty products. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of ingredients used to enhance the performance of consumer and industrial formulations, such as emulsifiers, foam control agents, odor control agents, antimicrobial products and performance additives. These products are integral components in cleaning solutions, personal care items, agrochemical formulations, coatings, oilfield treatments and polymer systems.

Serving a diverse set of end-markets, Stepan’s offerings address both consumer-facing and industrial applications.

