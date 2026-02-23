Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,186,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kyndryl worth $846,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 192.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Kyndryl

Here are the key news stories impacting Kyndryl this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kyndryl opened a Cyber Defense Operations Center in Bengaluru to combine network and security operations, which could strengthen its managed security services revenue and operational capability for large enterprise customers. Read More.

Kyndryl opened a Cyber Defense Operations Center in Bengaluru to combine network and security operations, which could strengthen its managed security services revenue and operational capability for large enterprise customers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Numerous plaintiff law firms are soliciting Kyndryl investors and reminding holders of an April 13, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status in class actions covering Aug. 7, 2024–Feb. 9, 2026. This increases visibility of litigation but is procedural until courts appoint lead plaintiffs and complaints proceed. Read More.

Numerous plaintiff law firms are soliciting Kyndryl investors and reminding holders of an April 13, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status in class actions covering Aug. 7, 2024–Feb. 9, 2026. This increases visibility of litigation but is procedural until courts appoint lead plaintiffs and complaints proceed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Kyndryl filed amended quarterly and annual reports disclosing that its disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective for multiple quarters in 2025. Material internal?control weaknesses raise risk of further restatements, regulatory scrutiny and investor lawsuits. Read More.

Kyndryl filed amended quarterly and annual reports disclosing that its disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective for multiple quarters in 2025. Material internal?control weaknesses raise risk of further restatements, regulatory scrutiny and investor lawsuits. Read More. Negative Sentiment: At least one securities class action alleges that a series of disclosures (late filing, “tone at the top” issues, exec departures and an SEC request) triggered a ~55% share plunge last week; that complaint increases litigation and settlement risk for KD. Read More.

At least one securities class action alleges that a series of disclosures (late filing, “tone at the top” issues, exec departures and an SEC request) triggered a ~55% share plunge last week; that complaint increases litigation and settlement risk for KD. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Zacks moved KD to a “Strong Sell” ranking, reflecting near?term concern among sell?side models and amplifying downward pressure from sentiment shifts. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

Kyndryl Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,606.52. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KD. Zacks Research lowered Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kyndryl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.