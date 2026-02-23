Vanguard Group Inc. Has $913.69 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,839,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $913,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $169.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.62. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus set a $200.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.77.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

