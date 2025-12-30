Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $33.15 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200,187 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.0% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 302,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 54.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 99,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in NIKE by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,841 shares of company stock worth $4,451,334. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NIKE stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.
- Positive Sentiment: Apple CEO and long-time Nike board member Tim Cook made a sizable open-market purchase of Nike shares, a visible sign of insider confidence that can buoy sentiment and short-term demand. Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Gave Nike Investors 3 Million Reasons to Cheer
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Nike’s “Sport Offense” play — faster product cycles and sport-led innovation — as management’s strategy to rebuild brand heat, fix channel execution and drive growth across key markets; if execution accelerates, sales and margins could improve over 2026. Can NIKE’s “Sport Offense” Reignite Growth Across Key Markets?
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha publishes a bullish, long-term “Buy” view that argues Nike is on a recovery path — such bullish coverage can attract value-oriented investors looking past near-term noise. Nike: On A Long And Winding Road To Recovery – Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: General investor education pieces list Nike among apparel stocks to consider, which can increase retail interest but don’t change fundamentals. How to Invest in Apparel Stocks (NKE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Nike as an “active” analyst-covered stock raises visibility; however, several analysts have lowered targets recently, so headline volume may not imply unanimous bullishness. Is Nike (NKE) One of the Most Active US Stocks to Buy According to Analysts?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism: UBS and others have cut price targets and issued neutral ratings, limiting upside until consistent sales and margin improvement are visible. Is Nike (NKE) One of the Most Active US Stocks to Buy According to Analysts?
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary warns that North America recovery alone may be insufficient for a sustained rally; a Guggenheim analyst stresses broader execution and international growth are still needed. Here’s why North America recovery isn’t enough for Nike stock to rally in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage and data point to meaningful share price underperformance since Q2 2026 and a listicle recommends leaving Nike off watchlists, underscoring persistent execution risk and peer/strategy concerns. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Down 10.8% Since Q2 2026, Wall Street Remains Positive
Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.
The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).
