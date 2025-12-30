Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSREY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

Shares of SSREY opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY) is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1863, the firm provides risk transfer and insurance solutions to insurers, reinsurers, and large corporations worldwide. Its core activities encompass reinsurance for property & casualty and life & health lines, as well as tailored corporate insurance products designed to protect complex commercial and industrial risks.

Swiss Re’s product offering spans treaty and facultative reinsurance, structured reinsurance solutions, and capital markets–linked risk transfer such as insurance?linked securities.

